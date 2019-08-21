Calvin Duane Cadwallader, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin Duane Cadwallader, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born August 17, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Alford and Avis Ginger (Rockstad) Cadwallader.

On May 10, 1997, he married the former Rhonda Robison. They shared 20 years of marriage until her passing April 19, 2018.

Calvin attended Victory Christian Center Warren Campus. He enjoyed playing the guitar.

He is survived by his daughters, Emily Cadwallader of Howland, Ohio, Allison Cadwallader of Champion, Ohio and Julia Cadwallader of Warren, Ohio and brother, David (Donna) Cadwallader of Warren, Ohio.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Victory Christian Center- Warren Campus, 4257 Tod Ave., NW Warren, OH 44485, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.