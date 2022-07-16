WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin C. Beeman, 96, of Warren passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Community Skilled Healthcare.

Born on April 20, 1926 near Mt. Savage, Maryland. He was the son of the late Raymond A. and Gertie V. (Knepp) Beeman.

He attended the elementary and jr. high school in Mt. Savage and graduated with the class of 1944 at Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland.

He volunteered during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Force Cadet Program, becoming an airplane and engine mechanic on heavy bombardment aircraft.

He was a graduate of the Allegheny Trade School earning a Machine Shop and Drafting Certificate and worked at the Celanese plant near Cumberland, Maryland. He moved with his family in 1950 to Warren and worked at Republic Steel Corporation in the engineering department, retiring in 1983 as a senior design draftsman. He then worked at ADS Machine in Warren and Camet Company in Hiram, Ohio.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren since 1952, holding positions on its council, boards and committees.

He liked to travel and enjoyed camping, genealogy and tinkering with anything of curiosity to him. He helped to restore the George and Barbara (Loar) Beeman Cemetery, west of Klondike, Maryland. He was supporting member of the Statue of Liberty restoration. A past member of the Cross Trailers Square Dance Club, the Waggin Wheels Travel Trailer Club and the Sons of the American Revolution Society as well as the Genealogical Society of Allegheny County, Maryland.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan C. (Donald) Preisler of Gilbert, Arizona; a son, Kevin J. (Diane) Beeman of Southington, Ohio; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and three nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lee Kennard, whom he married on January 14, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland; daughters, Mary Ann (Beeman) Sample, Patricia Lee Beeman and a grandson Michael Christopher Stowe; brothers, Sheridan W. Beeman, Raymond E. Beeman and John R. Beeman; sister, Emma Hahn; a half-brother, Clifton Beeman and two nephews and a grandniece.

Funeral services will be conducted at Emmanuel Lutheran Church (located on the corner of Buckeye Street and Cherry Avenue NW) at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. The Rev. Eugene Koene will officiate. Interment will be at Pine View Memorial Park on Youngstown Road SE in Warren.

Family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485 or organizations supporting the education of children or the welfare of dogs.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.