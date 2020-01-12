Bryan L. Unger, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Bryan L. Unger, 53, of Howland, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Ohio Living Lake Vista, in Cortland, Ohio.

He was born on October 11, 1966, to George and Esther (Dearth) Unger in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and Youngstown State University.

On January 9, 1993, he married Mary Vitko.

Bryan was employed as a Engineer for Progressive Innovations. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He was a long time member of the Avalon Golf and County Club. He played Thursday night Men’s Golf League at Bronzwood since he was a teenager. He loved to go golfing, video gaming, bowling and spending time with his family. He was known for his amazing talent for grilling foods for his family. He was a Master Woodworker, making furniture from tables to hutches. He also had a passion for music, being a percussionist, and had a collection of interesting instruments in his home.

Bryan is survived by his loving spouse of 27 years, Mary; his children, Cassidy Rae Unger and Ryan J. Unger of Howland, Ohio; sister, Jannette (Leonard) Testa of Marathon, Florida; and brother, Keith(Ellen) Unger of Struthers, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar, officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. until the time of service.

