Bruce Edwin Clearwater, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Edwin Clearwater, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 1, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late George and Mildred (Murdoch) Clearwater.

On June 30, 1978, Bruce married the former Betty Davis. She survives.

He was employed as a laborer with General Motors for 30 years.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, cooking, watching the history channel and loved his cats. Bruce was also a member of ABATE.

In addition to his loving wife, Betty Clearwater of Warren, Ohio, he is survived by two daughters, Rachael Winkleman of Braceville, Ohio and Mary Clearwater of Warren, Ohio; sister, Gail (John) Livingston of Bellingham, Washington; grandchildren, Christian, Casidee, Elliott, Gia and Erich and great-grandchildren, Alayna and Joey.

Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Edwin Clearwater, Jr. and sister, Tracy Martin.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Due to the pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.