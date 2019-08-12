Bruce Burton Lampson, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce B. Lampson, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 19, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Bert and Anna (Drennen) Lampson.

Bruce retired from Warren City School after 33 years service as a licensed boiler operator.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington, where he was awarded the Pacific Theatre Ribbon with one Bronze Star, American Theatre Victory Medal and Combat Action Ribbon.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the USS Bennington Reunion Association, life member of the Navy League of the United States and the U.S. Naval Institute. He was a plank owner of the US Navy Memorial in Washington D.C. and charter member of the WWII Memorial Society.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Rita) Lampson of Sunnyvale, Texas; son-in-law, Ron Hall of Cortland, Ohio; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Ronyak Lampson; daughter, Jane L. Hall and infant daughter, Joyce M. Lampson; as well as, his brother, Robert Lampson.

Upon his wishes, a private service was held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

