BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brittany D. (Moon) Love, 31, of Bazetta, OH passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Geauga Medical Center.

She was born May 21, 1990, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of David A. and Debra D. (Bennett) Walter.

On September 22, 2018, she married Randy L. Love. They have shared three years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

As a 2008 graduate of Maplewood Schools, she attended Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

She was employed as a lead pharmacy technician at Exactcare for 5 years.

Brittany was a member of Wildare United Methodist Church where she served in a youth leadership role. In such a short time, she touched many lives with her infectious laugh, bigger than life personality and enormous heart.

She is survived by her husband, Randy L. Love of Bazetta, Ohio; parents; brothers, Samuel (Jessamyn) Moon, Zachery Walter and Trevor (Dana) Trumbull; niece, Alexis Moon, nephew, baby Trumbull, in-laws, John (Shari) Love; Grandma Walter, several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many close friends and her beloved dog, Boujee.

She was received in death by her grandparents; sister, Tiffany Moon; aunt, Bobbi Venett and a few close friends.

Services will be held at Wildare United Methodist Church on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor Tal Lewis will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Interment will be in Lordstown Cemetery, Lordstown, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.