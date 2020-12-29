Brian James Arndt, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian James Arndt, 60, of Champion, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at home.

He was born April 19, 1960, in Warren, the son of Janice (McAninch) and the late Willard Arndt.

Brian graduated from Champion High School in 1978 and went on to earn an Associate’s degree from Kent State University.

He was retired from the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Brian was a car and Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. He played football in high school and continued his love for sports, cheering for the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State University Buckeyes and going to Cleveland Indians baseball games.

In addition to his mother, Brian is survived by his son, Eric Arndt, his daughter, Julie (Paul) Mastran and his sister Lynda Norton of Champion, Ohio.

Besides his father, Brian was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and William Arndt.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory can be made to Champion Fire Department or the Animal Welfare League in Vienna, Ohio.

A private service will be held at the Carl W. Hall funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.