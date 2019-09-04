Brenda Sue Spencer, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Sue Spencer, 52, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 13, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Sandra J. (Stein) Thurman.

Brenda was a 1985 graduate of Howland High School and also graduated from Youngstown State University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

She was employed at Valley Electrical as an accountant for 20 years and she was also a realtor and owner of Spencer Realty.

Brenda was a world traveler and also did missionary work in Africa. She also loved her cats.

She is survived by her sister, Wende Thurman of Warren, Ohio; aunts, Shirley Fouse and Linda Vestal both of Warren, Ohio; uncles, Carl (Donna) Stein of Vienna, Ohio and Ron Thurman of Warren, Ohio; niece, Deanna Thurman of Warren, Ohio; nephew, Trace Thurman Fouse of Warren, Ohio and friend, Mike Terela.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Victory Christian Church Warren Campus, with Pastor Mikel Lagaras officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

