SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda S. Ingram, 75, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 18, 1946, in Belington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Harris) Brady.

On May 18, 1966, she married Eugene R. Ingram. He preceded her in death February 27, 2005.

Brenda was a member of Believer’s Church and spent her life being a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Sue Collins of Kinsman, Ohio and Jennifer A. (Edward) Hatfield-Dulka of Warren, Ohio; granddaughters, Rebecca Hatfield, Stephanie (Dustin) Klickner, Nicole Ronquillo, Mackenzie Collins, Robert Dulka and David (Kara) Dulka; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Zane, Baylee, Maddalynn, Gracie, Dustin Jr. and Theodore; sister, Dotty (Dick) Meadows of Garrettsville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Raymond and Ernest Brady and a great-grandson, Ezra Ronquillo.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Ed Dulka will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

