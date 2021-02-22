Brenda Perks, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Perks, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.
She was born January 10, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter M. Wenchowski and Dorothy (Maiden Name) Wenchowski.
Brenda was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as an inspector at Packard Electric for 36 years.
She attended Grace United Methodist Church.
She will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Perks and Alex Perks both of Warren, Ohio and two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wenchowski.
Per Brenda’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.
Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
