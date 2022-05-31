WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandy L. Wingfield, 48, of Warren, OH passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at her parent’s home.

She was born January 21, 1974, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dorcey Wingfield, Jr. and June (Sutliff) Wingfield.

Brandy enjoyed reading, playing games, and collecting dragons.

She is survived by her mother, June Wingfield of Warren, Ohio and sister, Heather Wingfield of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her Pretty Kitty, and her Westie dog, Broughan.

No services will be held at this time.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristol, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Patriot Home Healthcare and Amber and Greg for their compassion and care given to Brandy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

