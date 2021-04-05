Bradley Joseph Ronyak, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Joseph Ronyak, 30, of Cortland, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 with his family by his side.



He was born December 30, 1990, in Warren, a son of Michael and Terry (Sedlock) Ronyak.

He is a 2009 graduate of Maplewood High School and also a graduate of Kent State University.

On August 5, 2017, Brad married Dana Thompson. They shared almost 12 years together enjoying their love for soccer, playing cards, and visiting family and friends. In February 2020, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Gabriella into the world.



Brad worked as an Auto Collision Instructor at Trumbull Career and Technical Center and Choffin Career and Technical Center and also worked as an Auto Collision Technician at B.C. Automotive for 11 years. He coached girls varsity soccer at Maplewood High School.

He was the “Mr. Fix-it” for his family and friends, which he learned from his father. There wasn’t anything he did not try to renovate or fix. He loved riding dirt bikes, horses, hunting, playing soccer, working on vehicles with his brother and helping anyone in need.



He is survived by his wife Dana Ronyak; daughter, Gabriella Ronyak; sons “furbabies”, Toby and Roo; parents, Michael “Mike” and Terry Ronyak; brother, Michael (Shannon) Haring; grandparents, Beverly “Bebo” Sedlock, Jack “Grandpa Jack” Sedlock, Robert “Bob” and Marlene Ronyak; in-laws, Jeffrey “Jeff” and Susan “Sue” Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Thompson. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.



Brad was preceded in death by his uncle (hunting buddy), Steven Ronyak.



A Private funeral will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for his friends and family.

Being the kind and caring person that he was, Brad had already started a college fund for his daughter. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to Gabby’s college fund at Cortland Bank. Brad’s legacy of generosity and caring lives on through his gift of life in organ donation.

