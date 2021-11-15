Bonnie Sue Diehl, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Sue Diehl, 71, of Champion, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born December 15, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer Lee and the late Dorothy Arch Lee.

Bonnie graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1968 and was employed as a teacher’s aide with Trumbull County Educational Service Center for 15 years.

Bonnie was a member of Calvary Bible Church and enjoyed flower gardening and genealogy. She was also a member of the Beta Nu Master Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Surviving are her husband, John C. Diehl of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Crystal Dupree of Virginia; son, Kevin (Janet) Diehl of Champion, Ohio and daughter, Melinda (William) Burger of Champion, Ohio and six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Devon, Kyler, Brennan, Claris and Mitchell. Also surviving is a sister, Terri Branch.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410 at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Memorial Fund of the Calvary Bible Church.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

