Bonnie Lou Sepanek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lou Sepanek, 64, passed away early Monday morning, February 17, following a short battle with cancer at St. Joseph Hospital.



She was born March 27, 1955, in Warren, Ohio to the late Orbin L. and Patricia R. (Morgan) Holland.

Bonnie was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She grew up in Warren and was part of the “Stiles Street Gang.”



She worked at Valley Foods in Youngstown, Yale Security/Joe the Key Man in Warren and for the phone company.

She enjoyed watching birds from the deck with a cup of coffee (especially her red-headed woodpecker, Lucy); dipping her toes in the sand on a sunny beach and the sounds and sights of Times Square and East Village in New York City. She always enjoyed telling stories about the time she got to walk a red carpet and when she hung out with Metallica. She loved all music, especially Led Zeppelin and her Sunday reggae, played from her faithful Amazon Alexa.

A marching band mom and Eagle Scout mom, she was especially proud of her children and their accomplishments. She will be missed by her family and friends and remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity and compassion.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Christopher Sepanek; two children, Sarah and Ian; a sister, Patricia (Douglas) McIntyre; two brothers, Tim (Stephanie) Holland and Orbin Holland and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Gregory Holland.

In accordance with Bonnie’s wishes there will be no services at this time and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UH Seidman Cancer Center at https://www.uhgiving.org/.

