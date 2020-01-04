Bonnie Lee Shaver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lee Shaver, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at her home after an extended illness on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

She was born June 18, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late, Wesley Harrison and Dorothy (Coffman) Bray.

Bonnie was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1964 and worked at General Electric for over 30 years.

Bonnie loved to make crafts and bake and used to sell her pies at craft shows. She was a very outgoing person and made friends with just about anybody. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, most of all.

She is survived by her second husband, Barry L Strimple, Sr., of Warren, Ohio, who she married on June 25, 2005; sons, Steven Shaver of Gassaway, West Virginia and Barry (Robin) Strimple, Jr., of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Melea (Matthew Riffle) Strimple of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; sister, Ellen Lee Bertolette of Florida; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a special nephew, Fred Davis, with whom she was very close.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Shaver, who passed in 2001; her parents and sisters, Deanna Huffman and Mary Young.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.