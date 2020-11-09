Bonnie Lee Decker, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lee Decker, 80, of Vienna, died Monday afternoon, November 2, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

She was born August 10, 1940 in Champion, a daughter of the late Guy W. and Anna J. (Brewster) Huff.

Bonnie relocated to California in 1957 and worked as the cafeteria manager for the Washington Unified School District in West Sacramento for 35 years, prior to retiring. She returned to Vienna in 2008.

She married Robert E. Decker on July 18, 1959. They shared almost 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death June 11, 2009.

Bonnie enjoyed cooking, dancing and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by four children, Lavada A. Decker of Vienna, Robert E. Decker, Jr. of Missouri, Ronald L. Decker of California and Barbara A. (Rick) Morris of West Sacramento. She also leaves behind two brothers, Martin Huff and Earl (Eleanor) Huff; a sister, Thelma Bailey; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her two beloved dogs, Lacy and Tater.

Besides her husband and parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 -11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

