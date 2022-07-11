BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbie Rae Fenstermaker, 65 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born October 15, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Fenstermaker and Loretha (Malone) Fenstermaker.

Bobbie earned her associate degree in business management from Kent State University.

She was an EMT at Bristol Fire and also worked as an inspector for Kennametal from 1987-1995.

She made beautiful quilts and enjoyed crafting but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Bobbie is survived by her mother, Loretha (Malone) Fenstermaker; sisters, Joyce Fenstermaker and Debbie (Brian) Bacon, both of Bristolville and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

