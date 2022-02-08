GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbie L. Deitke, 94, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny Sunday afternoon February 6, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Bobbie was born April 3, 1927 in Piedmont, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Bryson and Bertha Austin.

Bobbie worked many years at the Ravenna Arsenal, GM fabricating plant and ended her working career working part-time at LaFrance Dry Cleaners on Elm road, where she never met a stranger.

She loved watching Sunday golf, working crossword puzzles and an occasional trip to a casino.

Bobbie so dearly loved spending time with her family and creating special memories with her grandchildren, which consisted of walks and whistling back at the birds, all of these will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Her loving, kind heart and her always pleasant personality will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.

We will always love and miss you, Mom, Gramma, Gramma Gramma and Bobbie Louise.

Bobbie is survived by her children, Sharon Daugherty of Greer, South Carolina, Sandra Eastman of Girard, Ohio and Bryan (Kim) Deitke of Largo, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff (Stacie) Daugherty, Chris (Ariane) Daugherty, Stacy (James) Bates, Bryan (Kim) Fowler, Douglas (Allison) Eastman, Ryan (Tara) Deitke and Alycia (Chad) Deitke and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Deitke; son-in-law, James Eastman; three brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Liberty Health Care and Liberty Arms for their care and compassion during the last six months of her journey.

Per Bobbie’s request, no calling hours or services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes research fund by calling 1-800-533-2873 or at JDRF.org, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.