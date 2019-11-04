Blanche H. Kowalczyk, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Helen (Duda) Kowalczyk, 93, of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born July 23, 1926 in Warren, a daughter of the late George and Veronica (Kosiba) Duda and wife of the late Joseph F. Kowalzyk, whom she married May 29, 1948.

Blanche will be remembered for her beautiful smile, loving heart and unending devotion to her husband and family.

She is survived by four children, Joseph M. (Theresa) Kowalczyk of Fowler Township, Victoria (Ted) Malys of Cortland, Linda (Tony Shiflette) Holtzman of Anderson, South Carolina and Paul (Peg) Kowalzyk, of Cornelius, North Carolina. She also leaves behind a sister, Jane Brasko of Newton Falls; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Mitchell Duda and a sister, Mary J. Holko.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Blanche’s nephew, Fr. John Kowalczyk, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6 at the funeral home, prior to services.

Blanche will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Blanche’s family is grateful for the care and compassion she received these past seven years from the staff of Gillette Nursing Home and more recently, the caregivers of Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

Contributions in Blanche’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125, or St. Michael the Archangel, PNCC Building Fund c/o Fr. John Kowalczyk, 6629 West 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303.

