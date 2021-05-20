Billy Lee Faler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Lee Faler, 86, of Warren, died early Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at his residence.



He was born May 11, 1935 in Leavittsburg, a son of the late Carl V. and Lula (Barry) Faler.



Billy was a 1953 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

He worked as an electrician with IBEW Local #573 for many years, prior to retiring.



He married the former Lois J. Meadors on May 31, 1969. They shared almost 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Billy and his wife formerly attended the Leavittsburg Church of God.

He enjoyed remote controlled airplanes, working on and restoring his Chevy truck and attending swap meets. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He was a devoted, loving father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his beloved wife, Billy is survived by six children; Gary Faler, of Tidioute, Pennsylvania, Kurt (Stacey) Faler, of Napoleon, Ohio, Debra Faler, of Leavittsburg, Patti (Kit) Pascarella, of Tidioute, Connie Cavins, of Warren, and Kathie (Tim) Shannon, of Vienna. He also leaves behind a brother, Robert C. Faler, of Leavittsburg; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Faler and a sister, Eileen Burnfield.



Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Billy’s nephew, Pastor Mitchel Meadors, officiating.



Friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mask wearing and social distancing protocols are still in effect.



He will be laid to rest in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.



In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, in his memory.

