Billy D. Hudson, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy D. Hudson, 84, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Altercare Alliance.



He was born September 4, 1936, in Litteton, West Virginia, a son of the late Thomas Fred Hudson and the late Edith T. Hunt.



On May 23, 1956, he married the former Margaret J. Dailey. They shared forty-nine years of marriage until her passing June 7, 2005.



Billy was a retired steel worker from Republic Steel/LTV. He attended Church of Christ and enjoyed camping with family, playing cards and old trucks.

Billy was a veteran of the United States Army.



He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Kevin Anstine) Foster of Alliance, Ohio; granddaughter, Ashley E. Foster; grandson, Gavin P. Foster; and sister, Gerelene (Donnie) Hibbs of Paden City, West Virginia.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



