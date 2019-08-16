Billie G. Ensall, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie G. Ensall, 84, of Warren, passed away Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

She was born August 25, 1934 in McKees Rock, PA, the daughter of William and Pansy (Hostetler) Leap.

Billie was a 1952 graduate of Howland High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married David H. Ensall on July 24, 1954. They shared 39 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death October 11, 1993.

Billie was a former member of the Bolindale Christian Church where she served as an Elder.

She enjoyed bowling, photography, selling Avon, swimming at the YMCA in Niles and Warren, and watching the sun set in the evenings. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by three children; David W. (Karen) Ensall, of Bronson, Florida, Timothy F. Ensall, of Warren, and Bonnie L. (Timothy) McCauley, of Warren. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Billie was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Bill Leitch officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Billie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.