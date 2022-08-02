CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jeane Burnham (Steele) of Champion, Ohio watched her final sunrise Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Beverly was born December 23, 1949 to Wilbur J. and Mary Lou Steele (both deceased) of Warren at TMH.



Beverly was a 1967 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School where she was a cheerleader.

Beverly went on to raise her family here and ended up retiring as an archivist at the very same hospital she was born at.



Throughout the years Beverly was many things. A loving wife, a caring mother (to about a dozen teenagers), a friend to many and had about the biggest heart you’ll ever find. Bev had a passion for nature and adored animals, like opening her home to be a refuge for unwanted Great Danes type of adoration.

Her beloved cat, Peaches and her passed within days of each other.



Above all else Beverly loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Burnham, as well as her brother, William “Billy” Steele and sister, Barbara “Barb” DiBattiste.



Beverly is survived by her sons, Thomas Allen of Chandler, Arizona and Todd (Heather) Allen; her biggest joy in life, her grandchildren, Austin Bertoglio of Sacramento, California, Mackenzie VanDyke, Lilia Allen of Chandler, Arizona and Gavin Allen; great-grandson, Asher Bertoglio, as well as many nieces and nephews and the crew from LHQ. She loved you all!

There will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

