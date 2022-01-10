WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Grant, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.

She was born June 17, 1950, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Peggy E. (Johnson) Stroud.

Beverly was a 1969 graduate from Leavittsburg High School and was employed as a technician at Delphi Packard Electric for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ray L. Grant of Warren, Ohio; son, Jason Grant of Howland, Ohio; daughter, Nicole Grant of Florida; granddaughters, Julia Grant and Sarah Grant; brother, Arthur “Spike” Stroud of Leavittsburg, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Stroud.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.