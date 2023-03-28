WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean DeSavigny, 80, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in W. Farmington, Ohio to Lyle and Edith Harshman.

Bev married the love of her life, James V. DeSavigny on June 4, 1960. They spent over 61 years of marriage before James’ passing in May 2022.

Bev courageously battled and beat breast cancer three times over 30 years!

Bev loved to spend her time attending church, singing in the church choir, playing cards, dominos, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Lauri (Clyde) Baker and Leslie (Mark) Bennett; sons, James R. (Chris) DeSavigny and David (Melissa) DeSavigny; grandchildren, Amanda (John), Travis (Lauren), Kyle (Rachel), Marshall, Colton, London, Gabriel and Olivia and great-grandchildren, Jadron, Avery and Kendall. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce and several nieces and nephews.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James DeSavigny and grandson, Jacob Bennett.

There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at First United Church of Christ, 280 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

