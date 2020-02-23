Beverly J. Victor, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Victor, 88, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, February 21, at Continuing Health Care Nursing Center in Niles.

She was born November 3, 1931 in Warren, the daughter of Eugene and June (Ewing) Russell.

After graduating from high school and getting married, Beverly spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Raymond C. Victor on October 14, 1950. They shared almost 56 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death March 20, 2006.

Beverly is survived by her two children, Christopher (Pam) Victor, of Troy, Missouri and Lorna (Robert) Patrick, of Warren. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrea, Roger, Kelly, Cody, Conor and Corey; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Peyton.

Besides her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jane Case.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 with Pastor Mike Alger officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 at the funeral home.

Beverly will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.