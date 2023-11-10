WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Fabery, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed Thursday, November 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 21, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William C. and Joan B. (Birch) Fabery.

Beverly was a 1978 graduate of Champion High School and attended Kent State University.

She was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church and worked as a caregiver with Home Maid Helpers.

She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her niece and nephew, going to the beach, and McDonalds sweet tea.

Beverly is survived by her mother, Joan B. Fabery; sister, Debbie (Christopher) VanCure of Warren, Ohio; niece, Monica (fiancé, Dylan Rief) VanCure of Medina, Ohio; and nephew, Scott (Sadie) VanCure of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Fabery.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Stephen Stelle will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave., NW Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

