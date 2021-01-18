Beulah Powers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beulah E. Powers, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 11, 1933, in Summersville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph Sparks and the late Lola (Groves) Sparks.
Beulah owned and operated Pioneer Inn in West Virginia.
She attended Warren Revival Center.
She enjoyed telling stories and traveling.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (George) Johnson of Warren, Ohio; son, Marvin Powers of Warren, Ohio and grandchildren, Angela and Jeremy.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Powers and her siblings, Paul Sparks, William Sparks, Earl Sparks, Phyllis Sparks and Reva Jones.
No services will be held and interment will take place in West Virginia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
The family requests any material contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building 1, Suite 101, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Beulah E. Powers, please visit our Tribute Store.
A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.