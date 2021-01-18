Beulah Powers, Warren, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Tab Aaron Bernhard, 55, of Cortland and previously a resident of Champion, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born August 16, 1965, a son of Truman Bernhard and the late Charlene Shively (Hutchings). On May 29, 2011 he married the love of his life, Tracey L. Sprague.

Tab was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1984. That was same year he lost his only sister to an airplane tragedy in the Bermuda Triangle. He pressed forward and worked hard all his life to provide and ensure that his children and the needs of all those he loved were met.

His dedication, integrity and generosity to fully commit to those he loved superseded anything anyone could imagine. His drive and devotion ensured his loved ones wanted for nothing and there was no project, problem, or situation that he did not leave incomplete or without remedy. He was known by many titles, such as Coach, the Myth, the Man, the Legend, “The Fixer,” Captain Awesome, Boss, Rescuer and Hero. He was the most incredible and creative builder, carpenter, remodeler and jack of all trades. He extended himself, his whole life, at ever age level of his children to be the best dad by spending every spare minute outside of work, teaching, engaging, embracing, involving, sharing and loving them more than seemed humanly possible. And he loved his wife more deeply than he himself could fathom and her love and respect for him was evident by everyone they encountered. There’s was a love that others only dreamed about. Men wanted to be like him and women wished for a man like him.

Tab was known in the Champion community for his extensive involvement in all areas of coaching and assisting with sports and being committed to his children’s sports until they all graduated. Tab was enthusiastically looking forward to continuing his role in coaching with his grandchildren. He was also the owner/operator of the Champion Launderama (Laundromat) in Champion, Ohio, which he named, established and dedicated in the memory of his grandfather, Lisle Shively’s Laundromat in Champion over 35 years ago. He was employed all his life in building, remodeling, fabrication and the most recent 15 years in Facilities and Maintenance at Seven Seventeen Credit Union.

Not only will his memory be cherished, his legacy will continue through his wife, Tracey Bernhard of Cortland; sons, Brandon Lee (Kelly) Bernhard of Cortland and Tab "TJ" Bernhard, Jr. of Howland; daughter, Tabitha Bernhard of Kent; son, Michael "MJ" J (Arielle Stimpert) Laswell, Jr. of Warren; daughter, Rylee Laswell - Bernhard; brothers, Brandon (Heather) Bernhard of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Justin (Summer Mueller) Bernhard of Illinois and Aaron (Nikki Anderson) Bernhard of Niles; grandchildren, Casen and Aubriella Bernhard, as well as his father, Truman Bernhard. His passing is especially heartbreaking for his beloved in-laws, William and Sandy Sprague, as he cared for them so deeply.