WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beulah L. Mitchell, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 9, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Price Brady and the late Virginia (Hammerick) Brady.

She loved birds and enjoyed being an instructor at Family Fitness in downtown Warren.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Mitchell of Warren; daughter, Twila (Ryan) Verbosky of Warren; sister, Linda Odom and two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

