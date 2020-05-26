Betty Susan Tursack, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Susan Tursack, 66, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

She was born August 23, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Palmer) Patrick.

Betty worked for Great Lakes Cheese on the production line for over 16 years.

She loved going to casinos, having game night at her home, playing games on her tablet and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Trayci Tursack; sons, David, Mark and Scott Tursack; daughters, Valryi, Kamyi and Kilyi Tursack; stepchildren, Frank Tursack IV and Michael Tursack, as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank J. Tursack III and her sister, Ida Marie Patrick.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park next to her parents.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.