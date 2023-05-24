BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Sue Johnson, 76, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 17, 1947, in Harlan County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John Messer and the late Lula Mae (Lowe) Messer.

Betty was a member of Champion Church of God, a mighty woman of faith.

She is survived by her husband, Willie Johnson of Bristolville, Ohio; daughter, Mary Lou Johnson of Bristolville, Ohio; sons, Willie Johnson, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio and Timothy (Cheri) Johnson of St. Louis; brother, Wilburn Messer; sister, Pearl O’Hara; grandchildren, Briana, Victoria and William and great-grandchildren, Fisher, Melanie and Willow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Abraham “AB”, Emmanuel “Dude”, John Henry, Babe, Willie “Fats”, MacArthur and Jean.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Champion Church of God, where Rev. Dennie Land will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

