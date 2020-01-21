Betty Marie Garland, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Marie Garland, 82, of Leavittsburg, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 11, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Stanley Wojnarksi and Anna Mae (Ripley) Wojnarski.

On November 22, 1956, she married the love of her life, Will Garland and they shared the past 63 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting, going to the beach, and watching her birds.

She is survived by her husband, Will Garland of Leavittsburg, Ohio; four daughters, Diane (Art) Parks of Leavittsburg, OH, Wendy (Randy) Watson of Portsmouth, NH, Melinda Garland of CA and Laura (Michael) English of Ohio; son, Gary (Beth) Garland of California; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.