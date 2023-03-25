WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Fowler, 79, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 1, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Tracy and the late Ann Estella (Ozanich) Quinby.

Betty was a 1961 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and homemaker.

She belonged to several bowling and softball leagues and was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. Betty enjoyed dancing, music, animals, especially beagles, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Mae Burkey; Sharon Austin and Brenda Harris, whom she treated like daughters; sister, Ginger Riley; Elaine Mears and Marilyn Harris, whom she loved like sisters; grandchildren, Randy, Amanda,William, Rachael and Megan; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Madelyn Fowler and many close friends whom she treated like family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Fowler, Sr., who passed away March 23, 2005; son, William W. Fowler, Jr. and longtime companion, Jim.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor John Fowler will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.