Betty Lou Mehle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Mehle, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at a family member’s home.

She was born August 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Homer Clark Allender and the late Zetta Bell (Binion) Allender.



Betty worked for Packard Electric for over 20 years and also Austintown Walmart for about 20 years before eventually retiring.



She loved gardening, bird watching and crafting but most of all she loved being with her family and grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Christine Faye Tallman; son, Matthew John (Jamie) Mehle; brother, James (Deborah) Allender; grandchildren, Amanda Faye (Christopher) Wildman of Warren, Ohio, Vint E. Westley, Seth Michael Mehle, Destiny Collins, Ravyn M. (Dante Smith) Mehle and Gwenivere L. Mehle; great-grandchildren, Alex D. Wildman, Miles Westley, Alayna Faye Wildman, Marin Pearl Westley, Owen Riley Wildman and with her first great-great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter John Mehle; her parents; sons, Michael Adam Mehle and David Allen Mehle; brother, William A. Allender and sister, Ruby May Johnson.



There will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

She will be laid to rest at Windham Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.