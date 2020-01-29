Betty Lou Knoll, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou (Tharp) Knoll, 70, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born April 28, 1949, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James Smith, Sr. and Ruth A. (Rush) Smith.

Betty retired from Packard Electric in 1999.

She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, knitting and vacations to Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Betty’s memory will be carried on by her husband of 25 years, James F. Knoll of Lordstown, Ohio; son, Brian (Diane) Tharp of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Theresa (Randy) Balas of Streetsboro, Ohio; siblings, James A. Smith, Jr. of Wyoming, Violet English of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Earl (Judy) Smith of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania and Robert Smith of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Krystin (Steve) Georgalas, Ashley (Justin) Humphrey and Nicholas (Gina) Balas and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Oliver Georgalas and Bailey and Wyatt Humphrey.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, John Smith, Maxine Areford, Walter Smith, Loretta Patterson, Glen Smith, Kay Patterson and Melvin Smith.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rusty Wills will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, February 4, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be in Lordstown Cemetery, Lordstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311, Warren, OH 44482.

