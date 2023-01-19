SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb.

She worked in the service center at Giant Eagle.

Betty was a Red Cross volunteer, she enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She attended Southington Christian Church.

Betty is survived by her sons, Franklin (Becky) Stout, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Perry Stout of Southington, Ohio and Jeffrey (Penny) Stout of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Betty Gardner of Lordstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and sisters, Joy (Jimmy) Stout of Middlefield, Ohio and Billie (Chuck) Taylor of Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Stout, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Stout; son-in-law, Robert Gardner; sister, Shelby Rector; one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

