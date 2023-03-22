VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Eloph Ashworth (Nee Lemaster, Eloph), 88, of formerly of Windham and Vienna, Ohio died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Betty was a beloved grandmother, devoted mother, generous, selfless nature and humble spirit and loved life. Betty was born December 19, 1934, in Warren, Ohio. She was the first of nine children born to the late Clifford and Katherine (Ross) Lemaster.

She graduated in 1953 from Braceville High School.

Betty retired from Thomas Steel Strip, in Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1986 and retired to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and worked in health care for 10 years and became a 24/7 caregiver to Russian Ambassador Shelby Davis.

She always looked out for others and spent little time worrying about her own needs. She fought her battle with sugar diabetes with grace and strength to the end.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynne (Orval) Bragg of Vienna, Ohio; son, Stuart Wade (Becky Dunn) Eloph of North Bloomfield, Ohio; good friend, Homer Eloph; sisters, Ruth Vicchio, Mary Johnson and Bonnie Martin; brothers, Ronald, Carl and James Lemaster; her three grandchildren, whom she loved deeply, Scott Bragg, Mason Eloph and Marshall Eloph.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Brown and Joyce Lacreta.

A gathering to celebrate Betty’s life will held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 Wilson Sharpsville Rd., Fowler, Ohio. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service and also with a reception to follow the service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Fowler Community Church, 4665 Wilson Sharpsville Rd., Fowler, OH 44418, in her memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

