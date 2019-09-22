Betty J. Tomsich, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Tomsich, 79, of Cortland, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born October 24, 1939, in Dover, Delaware, a daughter of James and Helen (Lindale) Kibler.

Betty settled in the Warren area in 1956 and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Paul Tomsich on October 27, 1956. They shared almost 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

She also served for a time as the Senior Regent for the Loyal Order of Moose Trumbull Lodge 186 in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting, painting and playing cards.

Besides her husband, Betty is survived by six children, Paul Tomsich, of Dover, Delaware, JoAnn Tomsich and John (Theresa) Tomsich, both of Bazetta, Theresa (Keith) Doyle, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Joseph Tomsich, of Garrettsville and David Tomsich, of Bazetta. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra Evans.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Hillside Cemetery, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, in Betty’s memory.