CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Green, 90 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born September 30, 1932, in Caress, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Vernon Johnson and the late Mary Susan (Tonkin) Johnson.

Betty was a 1950 graduate from Sutton High School.

She was employed as an inspector with General Electric and Austintown Coil for 37.5 years.

She was an avid Cleveland Guardians fan and enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting.

Surviving is a son, Robert A. Green, Jr. of Champion, Ohio and daughter, Beckey (Tim) Hanck of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stillborn daughter; six brothers, Vernon, Donald, Carl, Farrell, Gary and Kenneth Johnson and three sisters, Lenora Booth, Barbara Given and Dorothy Garcia.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Sutton, West Virginia.

A special thanks to Nicole Bowling for support and Pastor Bill Carter at Believers Church for the many prayers. Also, a special thanks to Lake Vista and Ohio Living Hospice for their excellent care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.