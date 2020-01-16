Betty J. Gauntt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Gauntt, 92, of Warren, Ohio died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Windsor House.

She was born January 2, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Jaros and the late Edna (Albright) Jaros.

On February 21, 1948, Betty married Alfred E. Gauntt and they have spent the last 71 years together.

Betty graduated from Leavittsburg High School and worked at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant for 7 years and then was Head Cashier at Kroger Grocery for 15 years.

In the past Betty attended Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church where she also was active in the Ladies Quilting group. She enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden, making pies with her “Grape Pie” being a favorite. She was a founding member of the 500 Card Club and enjoyed going to Mountaineer.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Alfred E. Gauntt, daughters; Pamela (Jack) Caldwell of Ravenna, Ohio; daughter, Carol (Bruce) Evans of Southington, Oio, Barbara McWilliams of Leavittsburg, Ohio, 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Clifford A Gauntt, son-in-law, Skip McWilliams, brother, Jack Jaros, sister, Ruth Stone and great-granddaughter, Hazel.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Life Church of Leavittsburg, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Interment will be in Southington Twp. Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.