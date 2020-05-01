Betty E. Allison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty E. Allison, 81, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Newton Falls.

She was born December 16, 1938, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Dollie Mae (Swiger) Elliott.

After graduating from high school Betty was employed on the assembly line at the former Packard Electric Corp. in Warren for 32 years, prior to retiring.

On July 5, 1957, she married William R. Allison and cherished sixty-one years together until his passing on July 7, 2018.

Betty enjoyed arranging flowers and working in her flower beds, and doing crossword puzzles. In her younger years she had a passion for sewing, especially making Christmas outfits for her many grandchildren.

She is survived by five children; William R. Allison, Jr. and Jerry L. Allison, both of Warren, Marcella L. Crago, of Newton Falls, Terry L. (William) Webster, of Cortland, and Teresa M. Quimby, of Warren. She also leaves behind a sister, Doris Neff, of West Virginia and two brothers, Don (Betsy) Elliott, of West Virginia and John (Martha) Elliott, of South Carolina and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

Private funeral services will be held.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Allison have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.