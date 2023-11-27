WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty C. Christopher, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Kensington Care Center.

She was born March 8, 1932, in Albright, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Parley F. Titchenell and the late Carrie B. Shaffer.

Betty was a homemaker.

She did mission work in Texas and was a member of many camping clubs.

She is survived by her sons, Allen (Deborah) Christopher of Jefferson, Ohio and Timothy (Dianna) Christopher of Mantua, Ohio; grandchildren, Carrie, Nicole and Alexa Christopher and great-grandchildren, David and Emma.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Christopher.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Donations to be made in Betty’s memory to support the Village of Garrettsville Police Department Shop with a Cop program. Please have checks made out to the Village of Garrettsville with the memo reading Shop with a Cop to be mailed to Garrettsville Police Department, 8123 High Street, Garrettsville, Ohio, 44231.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

