Betty Ann Lucinda Carpenter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Lucinda Carpenter, 85, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on May 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. S

he was born March 20, 1935 in Junior, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George and the late Mable (Calain) Hymes.

On April 12, 1952 she married Rev. Clifford G. Carpenter and they spent the next 64 years together until his passing on March 6, 2017.

Betty owned her own salon “The Hair Company” in Champion.

With her husband being lead pastor of Southington, Windham and Austin Village Baptist Churches she was active alongside him in their ministry. She was a very talented artist and craft maker. Betty made oil paintings, crafts, could knit, crochet and sew, as well as make sand art. She would often include her grandchildren in her crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James (Sherry) Carpenter of Columbus, Ohio and Jerry (Norma) Carpenter of Howland, Ohio, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Dorothy Jean (Art) Johnson of North Carolina as well as a sister-in-law, June Hymes.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband, sisters, Lorraine (Bill) Fulton, Mildred (Ernie) Heatherly, brother, Willam Hymes and also her parents.

Private services will be held and Betty will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers of please make any memorial contributions to Alzheimers Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236.

