WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Hall, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 8, 1932, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of the late George C. and Lahja I. (Arnio) Lasage.

Betty worked for Kroger’s and managed multiple Speedway Gas Stations and eventually retiring from Target.

She was a member of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty loved her family and animals especially her dogs, Nooka and Pebbles.

She is survived by her son, Sidney L. McMahan II of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Gayle (Ron) Mendenhall, Brandy (Jason) Manes, Jeremy McMahan, Amy McMahan, Sidney “Chip” L. (Stephanie) McMahan III, Carey Booth, Stewart “Jay” L. McMahan II and Kyle McMahan; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; eleven nieces and nephews, including Melanie (Timothy) Vincent and Kandace Smith and nephew, Douglas Smith, whom cared for her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stewart L. McMahan; infant daughter, Gayle Howell; sisters, Bertha Eastlake and Velma Smith; brother, Leonard Howell; and granddaughter, Tracy McMahan.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.