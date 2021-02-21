Betty A. Langham, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty A. Langham, 63, of Champion, died early Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born May 11, 1957 in Warren, a daughter of Richard and Florence (Miller) Calkins.



Betty was employed with Delta Industries in Streetsboro for several years.



She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and was involved with numerous Elvis fan groups.



Betty is survived by her five children, Brian Calkins of Champion, Alan Calkins of Niles, Crystal (James) Brickner of Champion and Scott Langham and Mark (Heather) Langham, both of Warren. She also leaves behind several brothers and sisters and numerous grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



Interment will take place in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.



