SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty A. Forrest, 88, of Southington, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Emma (Hermuson) Flower.

Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, being outdoors and traveling with her husband. In her spare time, she also loved to watch the Browns and Indians.

She is survived by her sons, Terry (Paula) Forrest of Newton Falls, Ohio and Tracy Forrest of Southington, Oh; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Forrest and daughter, Marsha Cummins.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.