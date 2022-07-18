WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betsy Kay Linger, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born October 13, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles V. and the late Betty I. (Schade) Parker.

On July 27, 1974, she married William P. Linger. They have shared 47 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1972 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

Betsy worked as an LPN for the following hospitals: Warren General, St. Joseph, and St. Elizabeth Hospitals, retiring after 50 years of service.

Betsy liked flowers, cooking, camping at Leisure Lake and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, William Linger of Warren, Ohio; children, Michael (Jamie) Linger of Niles, Ohio, Brian (Sara) Linger of Austintown, Ohio and Stephen Linger of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Jackie (Ed) Berado of Warren, Ohio, Claudia (Joe) Farley of Savannah, Tennessee, Charles (Linda) Parker of Warren, Ohio, Lori Ann Olexo of Niles, Ohio, Tim Parker of Columbus, Ohio and Tom Parker of Savannah, Tennessee; grandchildren, Andy, Kali, Emily, Natalie, Jesusita “Izzy”, Allana, Kaitlyn “Katie”, Jordynn “Bug”, Nataleigh “Mae Mae”, Kynnedi “Bean”, Kynzleigh “Roo”, Logan and Mikey; and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Aubrie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Alan Joseph Linger.

Services will be held 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor David Black will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 PM to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.