WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Beth” Scofield, 56, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a long battle with colon cancer.

She was born to Carleton and MaryBeth Scofield McCoy on March 12, 1967.

She grew up in Warren, Ohio and spent her youth making memories with her siblings.

After graduating high school she spent her time working in customer service and raising her three children.

Beth loved cruising around listening to the 80’s and 90’s pop hits, spending the warm summer days on the beach at Lake Erie, vacationing with her family, motorcycle rides, shopping and spoiling her dogs and grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, MaryBeth Scofield McCoy; two brothers, Brad (Teri) Scofield, Rick (Becky) Scofield; her sister, Kim (Rainee) Scofield; her children, Megan (Patrick) Weir, Ryan (Kala) Castle and Robin Castle; grandchildren, Liberty, Gabriella, Zayden, Juniper and Aurora; many long time friends and her pup, Touch.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carleton Scofield and her husband, Robin R. Castle, who passed away March 19, 2011.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A gathering of friends will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

