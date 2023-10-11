WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Marie Schuman, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 26, 1985, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Scott and Rhonda Jean (Kyer) Ramsey.

Beth enjoyed journaling, had a love for reading, loved the Lord and sharing the Word. She loved her children and family

She is survived by her sons, Kyler James Schuman, Liam Thomas Schuman, Asa John Schuman and Maverick Robert Snyder; father, John Scott Ramsey; mother, Rhonda Jean (Kyer) Ramsey and brothers, Kevin James (Annie) Ramsey and Eric Scott Ramsey.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Corey Schuman.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Minister Terry B. Siverd will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

