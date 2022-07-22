WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth L. Patacsil Nealey, 54, of Warren, Ohio passed away on July 19, 2022 at her home after an extended illness.

She was born December 17, 1967 in Portsmouth, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lloyd R Patacsil and Vickie (Motley)Andrews.

Beth at one time drove for the Amish.

She enjoyed collecting crystals and harnessing their energies, was an amazing cook who was always trying new recipes and loved her dogs.

She is survived by her mother, Vickie Andrews of Virginia Beach, Virginia, long time partner, William Bechtel of Warren, Ohio, sister, Christy A. Patacsil of Virginia Beach, V irginia, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd R Patacsil.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.

